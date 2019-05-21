Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ducoff powers Texas A&M past Florida 8-7 in 10 winnings

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Jonathan Ducoff delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th and also had a three-run homer to lift Texas A&M to an 8-7 victory over Florida Tuesday in the opening game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Cam Blake drew a one-out walk for the Aggies (37-19-1) and advanced to second on a grounder to set up the winning hit.

Texas A&M will face No. 3 seed Georgia on Wednesday, when the format switches to double elimination.

Ducoff and Mikey Hoehner both homered with two outs in the eight for Texas A&M.

The Gators (33-24) were eliminated from the tournament after rallying with two runs in both the eighth and ninth innings. Will Dalton and Austin Langworthy had RBI triples in those innings.

Kasey Kalich (2-1) earned the win after pitching the final two innings for the Aggies, including a scoreless 10th. Nolan Crisp (4-4) took the loss.

Associated Press

