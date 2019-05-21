Boston College gets past Clemson 7-5 in ACC opener

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Dante Baldelli capped a two-run 11th inning with an RBI single as Boston College topped Clemson 7-5 on Tuesday in the opening game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

The Eagles (30-26) earned their first tournament win since 2010 after the Tigers rallied from 5-2 with a three-run eighth. Lucas Stahlman scored BC’s go-ahead run on a first-base fielding error before Chris Galland added an insurance run on Baldelli’s single to right off Carson Spiers (2-5).

Joey Walsh (5-6) pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings for the win, allowing two hits and striking out four for the Eagles, who will face top-seeded Louisville on Wednesday in Pool A play.

BC finished with 11 hits, including two homers by Cody Morissette and solo shots by Joe Suozzi and Peter Burns that provided the initial lead. Clemson (33-24) rallied on Jordan Greene’s two-run double to center but left 11 runners on base, including two in the bottom of the 10th.

Associated Press

