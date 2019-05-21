Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Angels place Simmons on 10-day IL, Ohtani OK after scare

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have placed Andrelton Simmons on the 10-day injured list after he sprained his left ankle during Monday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins.

The shortstop suffered a grade 3 ankle sprain when he tried to beat out an infield hit during the eighth inning. The injury is a major blow to the Angels’ offense as Simmons was leading the majors in hits (44) since April 15 and was batting .341 in that span.

General manager Billy Eppler said Simmons will see a foot and ankle specialist Wednesday. The Angels have called up Luis Rengifo from Triple-A Salt Lake to fill the roster spot.

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was hit in the right ring finger while swinging on a third strike Monday but was in the lineup for Tuesday’s game.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

