Alabama signs JUCO All-American forward James Rojas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Junior college forward James Rojas has signed to play with Alabama.

Rojas, whose signing was announced on Tuesday, is the Crimson Tide’s sixth signee and second transfer who will be eligible for coach Nate Oats’ first season.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound Rojas initially committed to play for Oats at Buffalo. He was a junior college All-American at Hutchinson Community College.

He averaged 19 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals as a sophomore.

Rojas joins West Virginia graduate transfer guard James Bolden and freshman Raymond Hawkins as spring signees. Then-coach Avery Johnson signed three high school players in the early signing period.

Oats calls Rojas “one of the toughest players I’ve ever seen.”

