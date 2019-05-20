Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Yanks’ Gregorius plays for 1st time since Tommy John surgery

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius played five innings of defense and went 2 for 4 with a walk at extended spring training in his first game action since Tommy John surgery on Oct. 17.

Playing against Detroit Tigers minor leaguers and in front of Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, Gregorius singled twice and cleanly fielded three grounders Monday but had an error for an errant throw to first base.

Gregorius is coming back from surgery to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He appears on track to start a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment in a week or two and rejoin the Yankees in late June.

