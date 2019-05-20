Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
World Cup ticket buyers discovering seats aren’t together

Fans planning to attend the Women’s World Cup in France are finding out that the seats they bought might not be together.

Tickets were made available to print Monday and ticket holders learned their seats were sometimes split up in separate rows and even sections — even families with young children were separated.

FIFA used the verified Women’s World Cup Twitter account to remind fans that they were notified during purchases that not all seats would be together. A separate post says orders may be modified for parents whose seats are separated from those of their young children.

The tournament starts June 7 and runs through July 7.

Associated Press

