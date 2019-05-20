Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Warriors beat Blazers 119-117 in OT for NBA Finals berth

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Draymond Green had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, and made a key 3-pointer in overtime as the Golden State Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals for the fifth straight year with a 119-117 victory on Monday night to sweep the Portland Trail Blazers.

Stephen Curry added 37 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. He and Green became the first teammates to have triple-doubles in the same playoff game.

The Warriors will face the winner of the Eastern Conference finals between Toronto and Milwaukee.

Damian Lillard, playing with separated ribs, had 28 points and 12 assists for Portland. He missed a 3-point attempt as time ran out in the extra period. Meyers Leonard added a career-high 30 points along with 12 rebounds.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Broncos to induct cornerback Champ Bailey into Ring of Fame

Broncos to induct cornerback Champ Bailey into Ring of Fame

6:55 pm
Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title

Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title

3:42 pm
Pac-12 tries to boost men’s basketball, loosen transfer rule

Pac-12 tries to boost men’s basketball, loosen transfer rule

3:29 pm
Broncos to induct cornerback Champ Bailey into Ring of Fame
Sports

Broncos to induct cornerback Champ Bailey into Ring of Fame

Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title
News

Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title

Pac-12 tries to boost men’s basketball, loosen transfer rule
Sports

Pac-12 tries to boost men’s basketball, loosen transfer rule

Scroll to top
Skip to content