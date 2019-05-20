Vogel introduction caught up in ongoing Lakers drama

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Frank Vogel’s goal to build “organizational togetherness” within the Los Angeles Lakers met the reality of the team’s current dysfunction Monday.

Vogel’s introduction as the Lakers’ latest coach was almost overshadowed by comments made earlier by Magic Johnson. The former Lakers great appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” and said general manager Rob Pelinka was largely responsible for his resignation as president of basketball operations, putting the GM in the position of using the Vogel news conference to respond.

Pelinka said he has talked to Johnson several times since his resignation on April 9 and said Johnson’s comments surprised him.

Vogel aid the news conference took on a different tone than he imagined at the start of the day