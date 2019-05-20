Update on the latest in sports:

^NBA PLAYOFFS

Warriors can wrap up Western Conference finals

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The Golden State Warriors can complete a sweep of their Western Conference final series against the Trail Blazers tonight in Portland. No team has ever rallied to win an NBA playoff series after losing the first three games.

The Warriors came back from an 18-point deficit to win Game 3 on Saturday.

The Trail Blazers are going to need more from Damian Lillard to get back in the series, and the star guard is playing though a rib injury. He had 19 points in Saturday’s loss, well off the 33 he averaged in Portland’s first-round series against the Thunder. He has been double-teamed often with the Warriors keying in on him.

^MLB-SCHEDULE

Mets manager under fire

UNDATED (AP) _ Mets manager Mickey Callaway is on the hot seat as his slumping team returns home to play NL East rival Washington. New York has lost five straight and was swept in three games at lowly Miami over the weekend, totaling only three hits in consecutive shutouts. The listless Mets are 11-and-21 in their last 32 games.

Also on the major league schedule:

_ Big-hitting rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays host Boston in an afternoon game on Victoria Day. The 20-year-old Guerrero has homered four times in his last six games — he didn’t homer in the first 13 games after making his debut in late April. Red Sox lefty David Price is scheduled to come off the injured list and start. He has been sidelined with elbow tendinitis since May 3.

_ AL home run leader George Springer has stiffness in his lower back and won’t play when the Astros open a series at home against the White Sox. The outfielder made an early exit Sunday at Fenway Park when he felt tightness. Springer, who has 17 home runs, will be re-evaluated in Houston.

_ An All-Star for the Cubs when they won the 2016 World Series, Jake Arrieta starts at Wrigley Field for the Philadelphia Phillies. Yu Darvish pitches for Chicago in the opener of a four-game series between NL division leaders.

_ Jake Odorizzi has won six straight starts for the AL Central-leading Twins, giving up a total of six earned runs during that span. Quite a reversal from his results early in the season, when he was wild and went 0-2 in his first three starts. Odorizzi will try to extend the streak when he pitches in Anaheim against the Angels.

_ The Oakland Athletics carry a three-game winning streak into the opener of a three-game series against the Indians tonight in Cleveland. And Oakland was closing in on another win when Sunday’s game against the Tigers was suspended because of rain in the seventh inning.

_ The New York Yankees find themselves in first place in the American League East, a position that had been held for 47 straight days by Tampa Bay, as the Yankees open a four-game series at Baltimore. With many of their stars still on the injury list, the Yankees continued to get major contributions from substitutes.

_ Texas Rangers lefty Mike Minor is on the mound as the Rangers open a home series against the Seattle Mariners, who are starting righthander Mike Leake.

_ Righthander Mike Soroka, who is 4-and-1 so far this year, will look to continue his strong start when the Braves begin a four-game series at San Francisco.

_ Padres rookie Chris Paddack is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game series in San Diego against Arizona. He’s coming off his worst start, when he allowed season highs with five hits and six runs, although only three were earned.