Stuttgart hires Holstein Kiel coach Walter for next season

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart has hired Holstein Kiel coach Tim Walter to take over for next season.

Stuttgart, which faces a playoff to stay in the Bundesliga, says the 43-year-old Walter signed a contract through June 2021 after agreeing to join from the second-division club.

Walter, who previously worked as a youth coach at Bayern Munich and Karlsruher SC, will take over from interim coach Nico Willig.

Stuttgart finished third from last in the Bundesliga and faces a two-leg playoff against Union Berlin, which finished third in the second division, to determine which plays in Germany’s top league next season. Stuttgart hosts Union on Thursday, then plays in Berlin on Monday.

Willig will remain in charge for both games.

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

