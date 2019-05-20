Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Semenya to race in 3,000 in wake of new testosterone limits

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Caster Semenya will compete in the 3,000 meters at the Prefontaine Classic next month, a distance that doesn’t fall under track and field’s new rules for testosterone limits.

The two-time Olympic 800-meter champion from South Africa said after her 800 win at the Doha Diamond League earlier this month that she won’t submit to new testosterone regulations in track. The new rules that just went into effect require Semenya and other female athletes with high levels of natural testosterone to medically lower them to be eligible to compete in events ranging from 400 meters to the mile.

Semenya must lower her testosterone levels if she wants to defend her 800 title at world championships in Doha, Qatar, this fall.

The 28-year-old Semenya will race in the 3,000 on June 30 at Stanford. The Pre Classic is usually held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, but the venue is under construction.

Associated Press

