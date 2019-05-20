Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Real Madrid extends Kroos’ contract until 2023

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says it has extended Toni Kroos’ contract until the end of the 2023 season.

The 29-year-old midfielder, whose contract was to expire at the end of the 2022 season, joined from Bayern Munich after winning the World Cup with Germany in 2014. He has helped Real Madrid win 11 titles, including three Champions Leagues and a Spanish league.

Madrid just completed one of its worst seasons in recent years with a 2-0 home loss to Real Betis. The club finished third, eight points behind Atletico Madrid and 19 points behind champion Barcelona.

Madrid is expected to revamp most of its squad under Zinedine Zidane, who returned as coach near the end of the season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Shinyashiki, Rapids beat Galaxy 1-0, snap eight-game skid

Shinyashiki, Rapids beat Galaxy 1-0, snap eight-game skid

8:09 pm
Harper, Realmuto power Phillies past Rockies 7-5 for sweep

Harper, Realmuto power Phillies past Rockies 7-5 for sweep

3:04 pm
Slumping Rockies look to break 3-game slide

Slumping Rockies look to break 3-game slide

1:20 am
Shinyashiki, Rapids beat Galaxy 1-0, snap eight-game skid
Sports

Shinyashiki, Rapids beat Galaxy 1-0, snap eight-game skid

Harper, Realmuto power Phillies past Rockies 7-5 for sweep
Sports

Harper, Realmuto power Phillies past Rockies 7-5 for sweep

Slumping Rockies look to break 3-game slide
Sports

Slumping Rockies look to break 3-game slide

Scroll to top
Skip to content