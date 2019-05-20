Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Pacquiao heading back to ring to fight unbeaten Thurman

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Manny Pacquiao will get back into the ring on July 20 to face unbeaten welterweight champion Keith Thurman in what could be a highlight fight of the summer.

Pacquiao, 40, dominated Adrian Broner to retain his portion of the welterweight title in January. He will take on Thurman for the WBA belt. Thurman outpointed Joselito Lopez in January.

The fight will be on Fox pay-per-view from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Pacquiao has won titles in eight weight classes and has 61 wins in 70 fights. Thurman, 30, is 29-0 with 22 knockouts, but came off a 10 1-2-month layoff to beat Lopez.

Also on the card will be unbeaten IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant against Mike Lee, who also is undefeated.

Associated Press

