NFL Network to broadcast 10 Conference USA football games

DALLAS (AP) — The NFL Network and Conference USA have agreed to a four-year partnership that will put 10 Saturday afternoon conference football games on the network each season.

The deal was announced Monday. Conference USA also has agreements with ESPN, online sports network Stadium and Facebook. The agreement is the first between the NFL Network and a college conference.

The full schedule of Conference USA games to be shown on the NFL Network this season will be released at a later date.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

