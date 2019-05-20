Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mona Barthel progresses as rain disrupts Nuremberg Cup

NUREMBERG, Germany (AP) — Rain disrupted play at the Nuremberg Cup on Monday, with Mona Barthel the only player to progress on the second day.

The German defeated Paula Ormaechea 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 despite an interruption of almost four hours in the first set due to rain.

Other matches, including defending champion Johanna Larsson’s opener against two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova, were all postponed to Tuesday.

No.3 seed Ajla Tomljanovic’s match against Sabine Lisicki was also put back.

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts

9:33 am
Shinyashiki, Rapids beat Galaxy 1-0, snap eight-game skid

8:09 pm
Harper, Realmuto power Phillies past Rockies 7-5 for sweep

3:04 pm
