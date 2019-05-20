Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Michigan hires Wilson as women’s basketball assistant

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has hired Toyelle Wilson as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for its women’s basketball team.

The school announced the move Monday. Wilson spent the past six seasons as an assistant at Baylor and was the head coach at Prairie View A&M for three seasons.

Baylor won the national title this year. Before joining the Baylor staff, Wilson led Prairie View A&M to three straight SWAC Tournament championships.

A native of Voorhees, New Jersey, Wilson played basketball at Manhattan and earned her degree in 2003.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketbal l and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title

Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title

3:42 pm
Pac-12 tries to boost men’s basketball, loosen transfer rule

Pac-12 tries to boost men’s basketball, loosen transfer rule

3:29 pm
Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts

9:33 am
Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title
News

Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title

Pac-12 tries to boost men’s basketball, loosen transfer rule
Sports

Pac-12 tries to boost men’s basketball, loosen transfer rule

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts
Sports

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts

Scroll to top
Skip to content