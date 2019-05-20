Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Jimmy Shea tops USA Bobsled and Skeleton Hall of Fame class

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Olympic skeleton gold medalist Jimmy Shea leads a class of six that will be inducted next month into the USA Bobsled and Skeleton Hall of Fame.

Shea won gold at the 2002 Salt Lake Games and is a third-generation Olympian.

Others in the 2019 class are: 1932 Olympic two-man gold medalists and brothers Curtis Stevens and Hubert Stevens; 1936 Olympic two-man gold medalists Alan Washbond and Ivan Brown; and three-time Olympic medalist Jack Heaton.

Heaton won silver medals in skeleton at the 1928 and 1948 games, plus a bronze in two-man at the 1932 Lake Placid Games.

The class will be enshrined in Lake Placid on June 21. Their inductions bring the total number of Hall of Fame members to 24.

Associated Press

