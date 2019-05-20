Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Jags’ Fournette fined $303 to resolve recent driving arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was fined a little more than $300 to resolve a traffic violation that resulted in his arrest last month.

Fournette pleaded no contest Monday to driving with a suspended license and was docked $303 in fines and court fees. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped two other charges: speeding and driving with illegal tint. Fournette has until July 1 to pay the fine.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said last month Fournette would not face any team discipline .

Fournette was pulled over April 11 after a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office deputy clocked him driving 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. Fournette was cited for speeding and for having illegal tint on his SUV. He was arrested for driving with a suspended license and spent less than 30 minutes in the Duval County Jail.

Fournette’s license was suspended in March after he failed to pay or protest a speeding ticket from November 2018. He was cited in nearby Neptune Beach for driving 37 mph in a 25 mph zone.

