Illinois football star Bobby Roundtree has spinal surgery

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois (AP) — Illinois defensive end Bobby Roundtree has severely injured his spine in a weekend swimming accident near his Florida home.

The university says on its website Monday that Roundtree had surgery at Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, Florida, on Sunday, a day after the accident. There were no details on what happened or an update on his condition.

Illinois says coach Lovie Smith went to Florida to support Roundtree and his family.

Roundtree is from Largo, Florida, and is heading into his junior year. He has been one of the team’s best players. He has started 20 games in his first two seasons and has 11½ sacks. Last season, he had 66 tackles, including 12½ for loss and 7½ sacks.

