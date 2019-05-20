Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Golden State’s Iguodala out for Game 4 with left calf injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Andre Iguodala will not play for the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night because of a sore left calf.

Iguodala injured his calf during Game 3 on Saturday. The team said on Sunday that an MRI on the calf was clear.

The veteran swingman is averaging 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists during the playoffs for the Warriors.

Golden State was already without Kevin Durant because of a sore right calf. It’s unknown when the two-time NBA Finals MVP will return.

The Warriors have a 3-0 advantage over the Blazers with a chance Monday to clinch their fifth straight trip to the NBA Finals.

Associated Press

