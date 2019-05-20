Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Cowboys’ Elliott detained by police at Vegas music festival

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott was handcuffed by police, but not arrested, after a scuffle involving event staff at a Las Vegas music festival.

Police Officer Laura Meltzer said Monday that the 23-year-old running back was detained briefly early Saturday during the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Cellphone video posted by celebrity website TMZ appeared to show Elliott speaking with a woman and then with several security and event staff members, including one who falls backward over a metal parking area barricade.

Elliott’s attorney, Frank Salzano in New York, told TMZ that event security misconstrued the situation and overreacted, and that Elliott left Las Vegas for Dallas after the incident to be at his youth football camp Sunday.

Salzano didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

Associated Press

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts

Shinyashiki, Rapids beat Galaxy 1-0, snap eight-game skid

Harper, Realmuto power Phillies past Rockies 7-5 for sweep

