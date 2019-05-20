Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Alaves seeks new coach after Fernández resigns

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Alaves says coach Abelardo Fernández has resigned.

Alaves says it was Fernández’s decision to leave after leading the modest Basque Country team to an 11th-place finish in the Spanish league.

Fernández said in a news conference on Monday the club did everything it could to try to keep him, but he felt he “would not be at 100 percent next season” and decided it was best to resign.

Fernández joined Alaves at the end of 2017, helping the team finish 14th in the league last season, comfortably escaping relegation.

The club had a surprising start to this season, being as high as second in the standings and remaining in the fight for the final Champions League place until about 10 rounds to go.

