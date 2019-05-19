Update on the latest sports

NBA PLAYOFFS-WARRIORS/TRAIL BLAZERS

Warriors go up 3-0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The Golden State Warriors are one victory away from a fifth trip to the NBA Finals following another comeback win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Draymond Green had a triple-double and the Warriors came back from an 18-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Blazers, 110-99 in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. Green finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for Golden State, which pulled ahead by outscoring the Trail Blazers 29-13 in the third quarter.

Stephen Curry poured in 36 points, including a 3-pointer that made it 98-87 with under five minutes to go.

The comeback came two days after the Warriors erased a 15-point, halftime deficit in a 114-111 win against Portland.

CJ McCollum had 23 points for the Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard added 19, but the Trail Blazers hurt themselves at the line by missing 13 of 33 free throws.

Game 4 is Monday in Portland.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Koepka maintains 7-stroke lead at PGA

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) _ Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) continues to have a stranglehold on the lead as he seeks to win his second straight PGA Championship.

Koepka maintained his seven-stroke lead by firing an even-par 70 in the third round. No one got within five shots of Koepka, who had his moments of sloppiness before staying at 12 under.

Dustin Johnson tried to make a run with six birdies, only to stall with five bogeys in his round of 69.

Harold Varner III birdied the 18th to cap off a bogey-free 67 that leaves him tied for second with Johnson, Jazz Janewattananond (JAH’-nah-wah-TAH’-nah-nahnd) and Luke List.

Jordan Spieth (speeth) began the third round in a second-place tie with Adam Scott at minus-5 before both players signed for 2-over 72s.

MLB SCHEDULE

Rays back in first

UNDATED (AP) _ A pair of solo homers have put the Tampa Bay Rays back atop the American League East by a half-game over the New York Yankees.

Austin Meadows launched an 11th-inning homer off Luis Cessa (SEH’-suh) to give the Rays a 2-1 win over the Yankees in the Bronx. New York led 1-0 until Brandon Lowe (low) went deep on Tommy Kahnlee’s (KAYN’-leez) second pitch leading off the seventh.

Masahiro (mah-sah-HEE’-roh) Tanaka outpitched AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell for the second time in less than a week and was provided a lead when Snell threw a run-scoring wild pitch in the third. Tanaka allowed three hits over six shutout innings, but the Yankees ended a four-game winning streak.

Elsewhere around the majors:

_ The Astros picked up their 10th consecutive victory as Tyler White supplied a two-run double while Houston scored five times in the first inning of a 7-3 decision over the Red Sox. Josh Reddick hit a solo homer for the Astros, who have matched the best 46-game start in club history at 31-15. Josh James got the victory with three innings of hitless relief after starter Corbin Martin yielded three runs in four frames.

_ Jonathan Schoop (skohp) and Byron Buxton each had five RBIs and teammate CJ Cron added four as the Twins clobbered the Mariners, 18-4. Schoop and Cron each slammed two home runs, and Buxton added a grand slam as Minnesota kept its 5 ½-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central. Juan Berrios (beh-REE’-ohs) failed to get the win after being chased during Seattle’s four-run fifth.

_ Adam Plutko made his season debut and allowed one run in six innings of the Indians’ 4-1 win against the Orioles. Trey Mancini’s solo shot was the lone hit off Plutko and three relievers. Jordan Luplow and Carlos Santana homered for Cleveland, extending Baltimore’s major-league-leading total of home runs allowed to 93.

_ The Athletics beat the Tigers for a 15th straight time as Daniel Mengden allowed a run and just three hits over seven innings of Oakland’s 4-1 victory at Detroit. Chad Pinder homered off Matthew Boyd, who gave up four runs over 6 1/3 innings of the Tigers’ sixth consecutive loss. If the A’s beat the Tigers on Sunday, they would tie a franchise record for their longest winning streak against one team.

_ Mike Trout’s 250th career home run went an estimated 473 feet in the Angels’ 6-3 verdict over the Royals. Trout’s solo shot to left-center off starter Jakob Junis (JAY’-kuhb JOO’-nihs) made him the sixth AL player to reach 250 homers before his 28th birthday. Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) also went deep Griffin Canning (2-1) pitched seven shutout innings for Los Angeles.

_ Lucas Giolito (jee-oh-LEE’-toh) threw five solid innings and Leury Garcia homered in the White Sox’s 4-1 rain-shortened win over the Blue Jays. Yonder Alonso had two singles and two RBIs as Chicago won for the fifth time in seven games. The game was held up by rain for three hours before it was called after 4 ½ innings.

_ The Dodgers had tossed 23 consecutive scoreless innings until Jesse Winker homered to spark the Reds to a 4-0 victory against Los Angeles. Yasiel Puig (YAH’-see-ul pweeg) singled home a pair of runs against his former team as Cincinnati ended the Dodgers’ four-game winning streak. Tyler Mahle got his first win in nine starts this season, allowing four singles and a pair of walks in five innings.

_ Pablo Sandoval and Brandon Belt hit solo home runs to lead the Giants over the Diamondbacks, 8-5. Sandoval’s second career pinch-hit homer came in the eighth, one inning after Belt sent a shot into the pool. Beyond right field. Madison Bumgarner won for the third time in four starts despite allowing four runs over 6 1/3 innings.

_ The Phillies were 2-1 winners over the Rockies behind Aaron Nola, who tied a career high with 12 strikeouts while limiting Colorado to a run and eight hits over six-plus innings. Bryce Harper homered over the batter’s eye in center field and also doubled for the NL East leaders. Tony Wolters had an RBI triple for the Rockies, who have lost three straight.

_ The Braves pulled out a 3-2 win over the Brewers on Freddie Freeman’s walk-off, solo homer in the 10th inning. Atlanta earned its fourth straight win after Lorenzo Cain tied it for Milwaukee with an RBI single in the ninth. Braves rookie left fielder Austin Riley continued his hot start in his first week in the majors by hitting a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth for a 3-2 lead.

_ Stephen Strasburg held the Cubs to one earned run and four hits over eight innings to pitch the Nationals to a 5-2 victory. Brian Dozier hit a solo homer and Juan Soto was 2-for-4 with three RBIs against Jon Lester, who hadn’t given up an earned run over 19 2/3 consecutive innings before he was reached for five runs over 4 1/3. Cubs manager Joe Maddon protested the game after twice coming out to complain about Washington closer Sean Doolittle’s toe-tap in his delivery.

_ Paul DeJong (deh-YUHNG’) homered and had a season-high four RBIs as the Cardinals thumped the Rangers, 8-2. Matt Carpenter’s RBI double sparked a five-run fifth that helped St. Louis end a three-game skid and win for only the third time in 15 games. Winning pitcher Dakota Hudson struck out five and allowed two runs over six innings as the Redbirds beat Texas for the first time in their last eight regular-season meetings.

_ Red-hot Josh Bell homered twice and drove in four in the Pirates’ 7-2 win at San Diego. Bell has three career multihomer performances, all in his last 14 games. Bucs rookie Bryan Reynolds went deep for the second straight night.

_ Miami starter Pablo Lopez gave up a double on his first pitch before combining with the Marlins’ bullpen to hold the Mets hitless the rest of the way in a 2-0 win. Lopez pitched seven inning and tied a career high with seven strikeouts as Miami won its second straight since a seven-game skid. Jon Berti hit his second home run of the season and Brian Anderson knocked in the other run.

MLB-NEWS

Gregorius projected to return in June

UNDATED (AP) — Didi Gregorius (DEE’-dee greh-GOHR’-ee-uhs) is projected to return to the Yankees next month, a faster recovery from Tommy John surgery than expected.

Gregorius is scheduled to play shortstop on Monday at extended spring training in Tampa, Florida. It will be his first game action since surgery Oct. 17 to replace a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Gregorius hit .268 with a career-high 27 homers and 86 RBIs last season. He injured his elbow while making a throw during Game 2 of the AL Division Series at Boston last October.

In other MLB news:

_ Rangers reliever Shawn Kelley is awaiting biopsy results after having two lumps surgically removed from his throat this week. But he says he feels great and is ready to return to pitching. The 35-year-old was put on the injured list May 9, five days after he last pitched.

_ Left-hander Jonny Venters has been released by the Braves. Venters’ comeback from his third Tommy John surgery helped him win the NL Comeback Player of the Year Award last year. The 34-year-old Venters had struggled this season and had a 17.36 ERA.

_ Red Sox left-hander David Price will return to the rotation for Monday’s series opener in Toronto. Price has been sidelined with left elbow tendinitis since his last start on May 3. The 33-year-old lefty threw a pair of bullpens this week, and manager Alex Cora said he was ready to start.

NASCAR-ALL-STAR RACE

Larson takes All-Star Race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Kyle Larson got a push to the front from Kevin Harvick in the final stage before holding off the defending champion to win the $1 million first prize in the NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Larson advanced into the prime-time spectacle by winning the Monster Energy Open earlier at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He stayed near the top until the next-to-last restart when he was in sixth position. That’s when Larson slipped between Kyle Busch and Joey Logano before Harvick pushed him hard to the front.

Harvick was second, Busch third, Logano fourth and Bubba Wallace fifth.

Clint Bowyer (BOY’-ur) rushed Ryan Newman’s car after the cool-down lap. Bowyer frantically tried to land blows through the window while Newman had his helmet before crew members separated them.

The two had tangled on the track several times and were both angry and frustrated when the race ended.

PREAKNESS STAKES

Preakness goes to War of Will

BALTIMORE (AP) _ War of Will has bounced back from a bumpy ride in the Kentucky Derby to win the Preakness Stakes.

War of Will held off a field that included a riderless horse that threw his jockey out of the gate and still finished the race. Bodexpress threw Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez just out of the starting gate but still finished the race.

Everfast came in second and Owendale third.

Trainer Mark Casse got his first Triple Crown victory, with War of Will unbothered starting from the inside No. 1 post position for the second consecutive race. War of Will was interfered with in the Kentucky Derby, which led to first-place finisher Maximum Security being disqualified.

INDY 500-QUALILFYING UPDATE

Pigot turns fastest lap in Indy qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ American Spencer Pigot earned the top spot in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 pole shootout after posting the best four-lap average in qualifying.

He did it on the second attempt before waiting more than six hours to see if his 230.083 mph would hold up.

Only Will Power came close with a 230.081.

NFL-EAGLES-LONG

Long retires

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long has announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL playing career that included two Super Bowl victories and the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The son of Hall of Famer Howie Long had 70 career sacks and 15 forced fumbles in stints with the Rams, Patriots and Eagles. He won back-to-back championships with the 2016 Patriots and 2017 Eagles.

OHIO STATE-TEAM DOCTOR

Football players say Ohio State doc abused them

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ An attorney preparing a lawsuit against Ohio State University on behalf of more than 50 former athletes who claim they were sexually abused by a team physician says most of those clients were football players from the school’s storied program. Dayton attorney Michael Wright told The Associated Press that some of them went on to play in the NFL.

An investigative report released Friday found that Dr. Richard Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male students from 1979 to 1997 at various locations across campus, including examining rooms, locker rooms, showers and saunas.