Update on the latest sports

NBA PLAYOFFS-RAPTORS/BUCKS

Bucks batter Raptors for 2-0 lead

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ The Milwaukee Bucks need just two more wins to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson led them within one victory of the 1974 title.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) poured in 30 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as the Bucks hammered the Toronto Raptors, 125-103 to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals. Ersan Ilyasova was among three Milwaukee backups to score in double figures, finishing with 17.

The Bucks opened on a 9-0 run and held a double-digit lead for the final 39 minutes. Antetokounmpo helped them stay comfortable ahead down the stretch by scoring 11 points in the final period.

Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard had a game-high 31 points for the Raptors, who host Game 3 on Sunday.

NBA-NEWS

No timetable for Durant…Evans banned by league

UNDATED (AP) _ Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr remains optimistic Kevin Durant will return from a right calf injury to play at some point this postseason, but he isn’t guessing when that might be.

Durant was re-evaluated before last night’s 114-111 Game 2 win against the Trail Blazers and won’t play in Games 3 or 4 of the Western Conference finals at Portland. He was injured in Game 5 of the conference semifinals against Houston.

Durant was leading the NBA in playoff scoring at 34.2 points.

Also in the NBA:

_ The league has banned Indiana Pacers guard Tyreke (TY’-reek) Evans at least two years for violating the league’s anti-drug policy. The league has announced that Evans had been dismissed and disqualified today and can apply for reinstatement in 2021. Evans averaged 10.2 points in 69 games after signing with the Pacers in July.

NHL PLAYOFFS-BLUES/SHARKS

Blues square series at 2 apiece

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ The NHL’s Western Conference final is tied at two games apiece following the St. Louis Blues’ 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

Jordan Binnington made 29 saves to set a franchise record with his 10th playoff win this postseason. Binnington was in line for a shutout until Tomas Hertl beat him 6:48 into the third period.

The Blues needed just 35 seconds to take the lead for good as Ivan Barbashev took a shot that deflected off of Gustav Nyquist’s stick and into the net. Tyler Bozak tallied on a power play to make it 2-0 later in the first period.

Martin Jones made 20 saves for the Sharks, who will host Game 5 on Sunday.

NHL-RANGERS-DAVIDSON

Davidson leaves Jackets for Rangers

UNDATED (AP) _ John Davidson is back with the New York Rangers.

The Rangers’ former goaltender and broadcaster was hired as team president Friday, hours after resigning from his post with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 66-year-old leaves the Blue Jackets in a much better position than they were in when he took over as president of hockey operations seven years ago.

Davidson succeeds Glen Sather after the Hall of Fame executive shifted to an advisory role under owner James Dolan. He’ll oversee the hockey operations department while Jeff Gorton remains general manager.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Koepka dominating PGA Championship

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) _ Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) headed into the PGA record book on Friday, while Tiger Woods headed toward a weekend off.

The defending champion has set a record for the lowest 36-hole total in a major, moving to 12 under through two rounds of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. Koepka followed Thursday’s course record-setting 7-under 63 with a 5-under 65 that gives him a seven-shot edge.

Koepka’s 128 total breaks the mark of 130 held by Jordan Spieth (speeth), Martin Kaymer, Gary Woodland, Nick Faldo and Brandt Snedeker. Only Woodland had done it at a PGA Championship.

Woods leaves Long Island after missing the cut by one stroke, just a month after winning the Masters. He bogeyed four of the first five holes on the back side and finished the second round with a 73. He just missed a birdie putt on No. 17 that could have given him a shot at playing the weekend.

Spieth is tied for second with Adam Scott, who surged up the leaderboard with a 64.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Springer blast lifts Astros

UNDATED (AP) _ The Houston Astros have run their winning streak to nine games with a late comeback against the Red Sox in Boston.

George Springer’s American League-leading 17th home run was a go-ahead, two-run blast in the Astros’ 3-1 victory over the Bosox. The blast came off Rick Porcello, who carried a four-hit shutout into the eighth before Jake Marisnick hit a leadoff double.

Houston reliever Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect eighth to set a record with his 39th consecutive scoreless appearance.

The Astros improved to 12-3 this month and matched the 2017 World Series championship team for the best start in franchise history at 30-15.

Elsewhere around the majors:

_ Luke Voit (voyt) and Gio Urshela (ur-SHEH’-luh) had three hits apiece and the Yankees scored three times in the bottom of the ninth to pull out a 4-3 triumph over the Rays and take over first place in the AL East. Voit began the comeback with a homer and the Yankees tied it on José Alvarado’s wild pitch before Urshela singled over Kevin Kiermaier’s head in deep right-center field to end it. Kendrys (KEHN’-drees) Morales clubbed an early solo shot for his first home run since joining New York.

_ Martín (mahr-TEEN’) Pérez rebounded from his first loss of the season to overpower Seattle into the seventh inning of the Twins’ 7-1 victory. Pérez allowed five hits and struck out seven to become Minnesota’s third six-game winner of the season. Max Kepler drove in three for the AL Central leaders.

_ Jonathan Villar (vee-AHR’) hit a three-run homer and Dylan Bundy worked into the sixth inning of the Orioles’ 5-1 win over the Indians. Bundy allowed an unearned run on three hits while striking out seven over 5 2/3s, one day after Cleveland scored 14 runs versus Baltimore. Stevie Wilkerson homered in the fifth and added an RBI double to help the Orioles win for just the second time in nine games.

_ Frankie Montas came within one out of a complete game by holding the Tigers to two runs and four hits while fanning a career-high 10 in the Athletics’ 7-2 victory. Mark Canha and Chad Pinder homered for the A’s, and Khris Davis had three hits. Oakland has won 14 straight against the Tigers, tying the fifth-longest streak in major league history.

_ Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Justin Smoak and Danny Jansen homered to help the Blue Jays tie their highest run total of the season in a 10-2 rout of the White Sox. All nine starters had at least one hit, and eight of them scored at least a run. Winning pitcher Sam Gaviglio tossed three scoreless innings of relief after Aaron Sanchez had to leave the game in the fourth with a blister on his right middle finger.

— Mike Trout and Albert Pujols had two hits each and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Friday night. Matt Harvey pitched two-run ball for five innings, and the Angels opened a nine-game homestand with a win after dropping three of four. The Royals have lost three in a row and five of their last six.

_ Cody Bellinger hit one of the Dodgers’ four home runs and also doubled as the Dodgers posted a 6-0 shutout win over the Reds in Cincinnati. He hit the last home run to raise his major league-leading batting average to .410 while helping Los Angeles pick up its fourth straight win. Corey Seager, Joc Pederson and Max Muncy also went deep to back Rich Hill, who stuck out a season-high 10 and limited the Reds to two hits over six innings.

_ Eduardo Escobar laced a three-run triple and David Peralta (peh-RAHL’-tah) added a solo homer as the Diamondbacks clobbered the Giants, 7-0. Adam Jones had a run-scoring double among his three hits to help Torey Lovullo win his 200th game as Arizona’s manager. Merrill Kelly worked around a high early pitch count in 5 1/3 scoreless innings after allowing 10 runs over his previous two starts.

_ Rookie Bryan Reynolds belted a go-ahead, two-run homer and Jordan Lyles struck out a career-high 12 over seven innings to highlight the Pirates’ 5-3 win at San Diego. After Reynolds’ homer, the Pirates added on with Melky Cabrera’s RBI double in the eighth and run-scoring singles by Cole Tucker and Colin Moran in the ninth.

_ The Cubs destroyed the Nationals, 14-6 behind Kris Bryant, who was 4-for-5 with three home runs and five RBIs. Albert Almora Jr. and Kyle Schwarber also homered, while Willson Contreras furnished four of Chicago’s 18 hits. Cole Hamels is 4-0 after holding the Nats to two runs and five hits, including Anthony Rendon’s (rehn-DOHNZ’) home run.

_ Dansby Swanson, Josh Donaldson and Tyler Flowers hit home runs off right-hander Corbin Burnes in a nine-run sixth inning that sent the Braves past the Brewers, 12-8. Swanson was in an 0-for-17 funk until his go-ahead, three-run homer. Jacob Nottingham homered and drove in four runs for the Brewers, who had won three in a row.

_ Rougned Odor (ROOG’-nehd oh-DOHR’) and Shin-Soo Choo homered in a seven-run second inning before the Rangers coasted to a 7-3 win over the Cardinals. Joey Gallo had both his hits in the highest-scoring inning this season for Texas. Adrian Sampson allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings for his first big league win.

_ Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer and Bryce Harper lined a two-run double to support rookie Cole Irvin in the Phillies’ 5-4 victory against the Rockies. Irvin gave up three earned runs over six innings before the Phils received shutout relief to end a three-game skid. Ian Desmond ripped a two-run homer for Colorado.

_ The Marlins scored for the first time in 27 innings while pounding Jacob deGrom (deh GRAHM’) for seven runs in their first victory in eight games, 8-6, over the Mets. Jorge Alfaro hit the Marlins’ second homer this month and drove in three to help Trevor Richards get his first win in nine starts this season. New York rookie Pete Alonso hit two solo shots, giving him 14 home runs this year.

MLB-NEWS

Dodgers put Kenta Maeda on injured list

UNDATED (AP) _ The Dodgers have put Kenta Maeda on the 10-day injured list after he hurt his left thigh in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over the Padres. Maeda allowed three hits over 6 2/3 innings, leaving him 5-2 with a 3.52 ERA this season.

Los Angeles has recalled infielder Matt Beaty and outfielder Kyle Garlick for the start of its weekend series against the Reds.

In other baseball news:

_ The Twins have placed Nelson Cruz on the 10-day injured list with a strained left wrist. He’s likely to rejoin the lineup May 24 when Minnesota returns home to host the White Sox.

_ The Cardinals have activated Carlos Martínez from the injured list after the right-hander missed the first 44 games of the season because of a strained right shoulder cuff. The club also designated veteran right-hander Luke Gregerson for assignment, recalled rookie reliever Ryan Helsley from Triple-A Memphis and demoted right-hander Dominic Leone.

_ Shortstop Trea Turner has been activated from the 10-day injured list by the Nationals, who placed starting pitcher Anibal Sánchez on the IL. The 25-year-old Turner missed 38 games with a broken right index finger, Sánchez was removed in the second inning of Thursday’s start against the New York Mets with a left hamstring strain.

_ Carlos Gomez is back with the New York Mets after being promoted from Triple-A Syracuse. Gomez broke into the majors with the 2007 Mets and almost returned to the team prior to the 2015 trade deadline before the deal with the Brewers fell apart.

_ White Sox left-hander Manny Bañuelos (bahn-WAY’-lohs) has been placed on the injured list. Bañuelos left the fifth inning of a 9-0 loss against Cleveland on Tuesday because a strained left shoulder.

NFL NEWS

Ravens sign veteran WR Michael Floyd

UNDATED (AP) _ The Baltimore Ravens have signed veteran wide receiver Michael Floyd, who caught 10 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown for Washington in 2018.

Over his career, Floyd has 266 receptions for 3,959 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The Ravens are reportedly close to signing former Denver linebacker Shane Ray, a strong pass rusher who could help offset the loss of Terrell Suggs and Za’Darius Smith to free agency.

In other NFL news:

_ The Panthers have signed free agent wide receiver Aldrick Robinson to a one-year contract. Robinson played in 14 games last season with the Vikings and had 17 receptions for 231 yards and a career-best five touchdowns.

_ A federal judge says retired NFL players seeking testing as part of a $1 billion concussion settlement must see a doctor close to home to prevent fraud and “doctor shopping.” Lawyers for thousands of ex-players say they agreed to the settlement because they could choose their own doctors. Their lawsuits alleged the NFL hid what it knew about concussions and brain injuries. Less than 15 percent of the 1,700 dementia claims filed so far have been approved and paid.

MAXIMUM SECURITY-CHALLENGE

Maximum Security owner challenges horses helped by Derby DQ

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The owner of Maximum Security has made a multimillion-dollar challenge to the owners of four horses that benefited from his horse’s historic disqualification in the Kentucky Derby.

Gary West says he’ll pay each of those other owners $5 million apiece if Country House, War of Will, Long Range Toddy or Bodexpress finishes ahead of Maximum Security in the next race against him through the end of the year.

Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in the Derby on May 4 but was disqualified for interference and placed 17th.

FRENCH OPEN-ISNER WITHDRAWS

Isner pulls out of French Open with foot injury

PARIS (AP) — John Isner has pulled out of the French Open because of an injured left foot, ending his streak of 24 consecutive appearances at Grand Slam tournaments.

The 34-year-old is ranked No. 11, the top American man, but has not competed since hurting his foot during the Miami Open final March 31.