Santa Anita monitoring safety after latest fatality

BALTIMORE (AP) — The chief operating officer of the group that owns Santa Anita Park says the racetrack is monitoring safety conditions after the death of a horse in training.

A 3-year-old horse broke down with a shoulder injury Friday while galloping at the track and was euthanized in Arcadia, California. It’s the 24th horse fatality in racing or training at the track since Dec. 26.

It’s the first horse fatality there since March 31.

Stronach Group COO Tim Ritvo says ownership takes the situation seriously. A filly also collapsed and died at Stronach Group-owned Pimlico Race Course on Friday, the day before the Preakness.

Ritvo says 240 horses worked out Saturday morning without incident and racing is on again for Santa Anita in the afternoon.

