Rangers reliever Kelley has lumps removed from throat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers reliever Shawn Kelley had two lumps surgically removed from his throat this week.

Kelley says an initial biopsy on the lumps was inconclusive, so doctors removed a couple of “decent-sized” lumps on Thursday. The 35-year-old was put on the injured list May 9, five days after he last pitched.

Kelley says he noticed the issue early this season. He had the lumps checked this month after they got bigger and bothersome while trying to sleep.

He’s awaiting the results, but on Saturday says he feels great and is ready to return to pitching.

Kelley is 3-0 with two saves and a 1.29 ERA in 14 appearances in his first season with the Rangers.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

