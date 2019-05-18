Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
NASCAR won’t recommend changes after Talladega crash

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR will not recommend changes after extensively analyzing how Kyle Larson’s car got airborne during a late-lap accident and spin at Talladega Superspeedway last month.

Larson was hit by William Byron’s No. 24 car on the final lap of the race. As Larson spun, his back wheels lifted off the ground, the car’s nose crashed against the interior wall and started about a half-dozen barrel rolls before coming to a stop. Larson was not seriously hurt.

NASCAR began a breakdown of the accident to see if any alterations to race cars were necessary, senior vice president for innovation and racing development John Probst said Saturday before the NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Probst said NASCAR determined damage to Larson’s right front tire due to contact led to the lift off.

Associated Press

Associated Press

