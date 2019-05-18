Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Konta beats Bertens to reach Italian Open semifinals

ROME (AP) — Johanna Konta rallied past sixth-seeded Kiki Bertens 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 in nearly three hours on Saturday to reach the Italian Open final for the biggest clay-court result of her career.

Konta’s only previous final on clay came recently in Rabat, Morocco, where she lost the title match to Maria Sakkari.

This result will give the British player even more confidence entering the French Open, which starts next weekend.

Bertens was coming off the Madrid Open title last week.

In Sunday’s final, Konta will face either fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova or Sakkari.

In the men’s semifinals later, Rafael Nadal meets Stefanos Tsitsipas — a week after losing to the Greek player in Madrid. Also, Novak Djokovic plays Diego Schwartzman.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/AndrewDampf

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against Philadelphia

Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against Philadelphia

1:20 am
Shane Ray signs with Ravens

Shane Ray signs with Ravens

11:00 pm
Binnington sparkles again, Blues top Sharks to tie series

Binnington sparkles again, Blues top Sharks to tie series

10:52 pm
Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against Philadelphia
Sports

Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against Philadelphia

Shane Ray signs with Ravens
Sports

Shane Ray signs with Ravens

Binnington sparkles again, Blues top Sharks to tie series
Sports

Binnington sparkles again, Blues top Sharks to tie series

Scroll to top
Skip to content