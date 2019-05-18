Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Didi Gregorius projected to return to Yankees next month

NEW YORK (AP) — Didi Gregorius is projected to return to the New York Yankees next month, a faster recovery from Tommy John surgery than expected.

Gregorius is scheduled to play shortstop on Monday at extended spring training in Tampa, Florida. It will be his first game action since surgery Oct. 17 to replace a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Manager Aaron Boone does not expect Gregorius to need the equivalent of a full spring training, which is about six weeks.

Gregorius hit .268 with a career-high 27 homers and 86 RBIs last season. He injured his elbow while making a throw during Game 2 of the AL Division Series at Boston last October.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against Philadelphia

Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against Philadelphia

1:20 am
Shane Ray signs with Ravens

Shane Ray signs with Ravens

11:00 pm
Binnington sparkles again, Blues top Sharks to tie series

Binnington sparkles again, Blues top Sharks to tie series

10:52 pm
Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against Philadelphia
Sports

Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against Philadelphia

Shane Ray signs with Ravens
Sports

Shane Ray signs with Ravens

Binnington sparkles again, Blues top Sharks to tie series
Sports

Binnington sparkles again, Blues top Sharks to tie series

Scroll to top
Skip to content