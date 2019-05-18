Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Colombia’s ex-Davis Cup captain suspended for taking payoffs

LONDON (AP) — Colombia’s former Davis Cup captain, Miguel Tobon, has been suspended for a year and fined $20,000 by the Tennis Integrity Unit for accepting payoffs in return for tournament wild-card entries.

The TIU says Tobon was found guilty of “negotiating to sell, or attempting to sell, wild cards for singles and doubles events in Colombia to six individuals” in 2017.

Tobon was also ordered to pay $6,000 for the money he received from the sale of the wild cards.

Tobon has coached some of Colombia’s best players, including Nicolas Massu, Alejandro Falla, and Santiago Giraldo.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against Philadelphia

Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against Philadelphia

1:20 am
Shane Ray signs with Ravens

Shane Ray signs with Ravens

11:00 pm
Binnington sparkles again, Blues top Sharks to tie series

Binnington sparkles again, Blues top Sharks to tie series

10:52 pm
Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against Philadelphia
Sports

Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against Philadelphia

Shane Ray signs with Ravens
Sports

Shane Ray signs with Ravens

Binnington sparkles again, Blues top Sharks to tie series
Sports

Binnington sparkles again, Blues top Sharks to tie series

Scroll to top
Skip to content