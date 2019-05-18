Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Bowyer, Kyle Busch head field at NASCAR All-Star Race

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Clint Bowyer will start up front as he looks to win his first NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

It won’t be easy, though, with Kyle Busch right alongside.

Bowyer has only had one top-10 finish in this non-points race in his nine previous trips. He says he’s excited to try for the win — and the $1 million prize that goes to the champion.

Busch got the weekend off to a strong start with a victory in the truck series race on Friday night. Busch won this event two years ago.

NASCAR will experiment with a setup that reduces engine temperatures. The hope is to find a usable setup package when NASCAR rolls out its Gen 7 car in 2021.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against Philadelphia

Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against Philadelphia

1:20 am
Shane Ray signs with Ravens

Shane Ray signs with Ravens

11:00 pm
Binnington sparkles again, Blues top Sharks to tie series

Binnington sparkles again, Blues top Sharks to tie series

10:52 pm
Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against Philadelphia
Sports

Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against Philadelphia

Shane Ray signs with Ravens
Sports

Shane Ray signs with Ravens

Binnington sparkles again, Blues top Sharks to tie series
Sports

Binnington sparkles again, Blues top Sharks to tie series

Scroll to top
Skip to content