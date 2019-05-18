Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Baffert’s Improbable remains favorite to win the Preakness

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bob Baffert-trained Improbable remains the favorite for the Preakness.

Improbable is 3-1 to win the second jewel of the Triple Crown after being installed as the 5-2 morning line favorite. He was also the favorite in the Kentucky Derby, finished fifth and was placed fourth after Maximum Security was disqualified.

War of Will, who was initially the second choice in wagering at 4-1, was 6-1 as of late Saturday morning. Bourbon War, who didn’t run in the Derby, has been bet down from 12-1 to 9-2.

Last-minute addition Everfast, who opened 50-1, is no longer the longest shot on the board; he is now 22-1. The longest shot now is 26-1 Market King, who is trained by six-time Preakness winner D. Wayne Lukas.

Odds will continue to fluctuate until post time at 6:48 p.m.

Follow AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

