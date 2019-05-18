Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Allegri: Juventus decided it was best for me to leave

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Massimiliano Allegri admitted it was Juventus which decided he would not coach the club next season, despite leading it to a record-extending eighth straight Serie A title.

Allegri’s contract as Juventus coach was scheduled to expire at the end of next season but the club announced on Friday that they were set to part ways, fueling speculation it is preparing to rehire former manager Antonio Conte.

At a news conference on Saturday, Allegri said that he exchanged ideas at a meeting with the club directors “and the club decided that the coach would not be me anymore.”

The 51-year-old Allegri had tears in his eyes as he looked at the Juventus players, who were all sat in the first few rows.

Allegri has won 11 trophies with Juventus since replacing Conte in 2014 and also led the team to two Champions League finals.

Juventus appears frustrated by not being able to win the top European trophy under Allegri — especially after signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid before this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against Philadelphia

Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against Philadelphia

1:20 am
Shane Ray signs with Ravens

Shane Ray signs with Ravens

11:00 pm
Binnington sparkles again, Blues top Sharks to tie series

Binnington sparkles again, Blues top Sharks to tie series

10:52 pm
Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against Philadelphia
Sports

Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against Philadelphia

Shane Ray signs with Ravens
Sports

Shane Ray signs with Ravens

Binnington sparkles again, Blues top Sharks to tie series
Sports

Binnington sparkles again, Blues top Sharks to tie series

Scroll to top
Skip to content