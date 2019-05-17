Update on the latest sports

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Dustin Johnson has wild nine-hole ride

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Dustin Johnson took a wild ride on Bethpage Black’s back 9 as he moved up the leaderboard Friday.

Johnson, the top-ranked player in the world, began the day at 1 under par and promptly bogeyed the 10th hole; he opened his first round with a bogey, too.

But then he got rolling, with birdies at the 11th, 13th, 15th, 16th and 17th. Suddenly, he was at 5 under for the tournament, two shots behind leader Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh), who tees off in the afternoon. A drive into the rough and an approach wide of the green led to a bogey on 18, however. Johnson, whose only major victory was in the 2016 U.S. Open, had only two pars on his first nine holes.

On Thursday Koepka became the first player to shoot 63 twice in the same major. The defending champion broke the course record with a 7-under 63 that gave him a one-shot advantage over Danny Lee.

OHIO STATE-TEAM DOCTOR

Investigators: Late Ohio State team doctor abused 177 men

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Investigators say at least 177 male students were sexually abused by an Ohio State University team doctor who died in 2005.

The university released findings Friday from a law firm that investigated claims about Richard Strauss for the school.

The report concludes that university personnel at the time had knowledge of complaints and concerns about Strauss’ conduct as early as 1979 but failed to investigate or act meaningfully.

The claims span from 1979 to 1997 and involve athletes from at least 16 sports, plus Strauss’ work at the student health center and his off-campus clinic.

Strauss killed himself in 2005. No one has publicly defended him. His family has said they were shocked at the allegations.

Two lawsuits filed against Ohio State by dozens of plaintiffs allege school officials were aware of concerns about Strauss but didn’t stop him.

The university says the lawsuits are in mediation.

NBA PLAYOFFS-RAPTORS/BUCKS

Game 2 in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals is tonight in Milwaukee, where the Bucks will aim to take a 2-0 series lead over the Toronto Raptors.

The Bucks rallied in the final minutes to beat Toronto 108-100 in Game 1 Wednesday night, after Raptors led for 37 of the game’s 48 minutes.

Before Wednesday, Milwaukee had been 0-7 this season when not shooting better than 40 percent. The Bucks shot 39.8 percent in Game 1. The Raptors had been 9-1 this season when holding teams to such a low shooting percentage; the only other previous blip came in Game 2 of the second round against Philadelphia, when the 76ers shot 39.5 percent and won in Toronto.

NHL PLAYOFFS-SHARKS/BLUES

Sharks take 2-1 lead into Game 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference finals heading into tonight’s Game 4 in St. Louis.

San Jose’s winning goal in overtime Wednesday night followed a controversial non-call by officials. No penalty was called when Timo Meier used his right hand to knock a loose puck toward the front of the net, and the play was not subject to review.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Houston takes majors’ best record to Boston

UNDATED (AP) _ Houston has won eight in a row and owns the best record in the majors at 29-15 going into a weekend series at Fenway Park. Gerrit Cole starts for the Astros in the first matchup between the teams since the Red Sox won the AL Championship Series last fall. Cole is 4-4 with a 3.88 ERA and an MLB-high 86 strikeouts.

Boston righty Rick Porcello tries for his fourth straight victory.

Elsewhere in the majors:

_ Oakland has won 13 straight games against the Tigers, including eight in a row at Comerica Park. The A’s kept the streak going with a 17-3 romp Thursday, with Mark Canha capping the rout with a home run in the ninth inning against infielder/outfielder-turned-pitcher Brandon Dixon. The teams play the second of four games in Detroit Friday night when Frankie Montas starts for the Athletics vs. Daniel Norris.

_ CC Sabathia (suh-BATH’-ee-uh) starts against Tampa Bay at Yankee Stadium. The big lefty has gotten into testy exchanges with the Rays the last two times he’s faced them _ once last year, once this season _ when he came angry over plunked New York hitters. The AL East-leading Rays hold a half-game lead over the Yankees going into this three-game series.

_ Justin Turner is on a hitting streak that no one would envy. The Dodgers star has been hit by a pitch in four straight games, tied for the longest string in franchise history. He’s hoping to avoid being nailed again when the Dodgers face Anthony DeSclafani at Cincinnati. The Reds right-hander has hit two batters in eight starts this year. He hasn’t hit Turner in 16 plate appearances.

ITALIAN OPEN

Federer and Osaka withdraw from Rome quarters with injuries

ROME (AP) — Roger Federer and top-ranked Naomi Osaka withdrew before their Italian Open quarterfinals because of injuries on Friday.

Federer reported a right leg injury ahead of his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, while Osaka said her right hand was injured before she was to play Kiki Bertens.

Federer and Osaka both won two matches on Thursday after play was backed up due to rain a day earlier.

Federer says, “I am disappointed that I will not be able to compete today. I am not 100 percent physically and, after consultation with my team, it was determined that I not play. Rome has always been one of my favorite cities to visit and I hope to be back next year.”

Tsitsipas and Bertens advanced to the semifinals via walkover.