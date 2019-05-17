UEFA works on better Europa deals for Arsenal, Chelsea fans

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA says it’s working “to help find cheaper solutions” for Arsenal and Chelsea fans going to the Europa League final in Azerbaijan.

Fans of the English clubs have criticized their limited flight and hotel options for the May 29 game in Baku.

Return tickets cost around 1,000 pounds ($1,275) on the few charter flights offered from London.

In a letter to Arsenal , UEFA says it’s “really sorry for the problems” and “would welcome a joint effort with your club.”

The reply followed Arsenal publicly questioning how UEFA came to choose Baku, which is a 5 ½-hour flight direct from London.

In September 2017, Arsenal’s then-CEO Ivan Gazidis was a member of UEFA’s executive committee when it picked Baku over Istanbul.

