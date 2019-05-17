Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UEFA fines Barcelona for attacks on Tottenham fans

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has fined Barcelona 20,000 euros ($23,000) because stadium security staff used excessive force against Tottenham fans at a Champions League game.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel found Barcelona guilty of “insufficient organization” at Camp Nou on Dec. 11.

Tottenham fans filmed the incident, where stadium workers used batons to hit some supporters, and footage circulated on social media.

In other disciplinary decisions, UEFA fined Ajax 52,500 euros ($58,700) for crowd disturbances at a home Champions League game. UEFA says the charges against Ajax included fans throwing objects during a quarterfinal match against Juventus.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Slumping Phillies look to end 3-game slide against Rockies

Slumping Phillies look to end 3-game slide against Rockies

1:20 am
AP source: Top Rockies prospect Rodgers expected in majors

AP source: Top Rockies prospect Rodgers expected in majors

4:32 pm
Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery

Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery

11:41 am
Slumping Phillies look to end 3-game slide against Rockies
Sports

Slumping Phillies look to end 3-game slide against Rockies

AP source: Top Rockies prospect Rodgers expected in majors
Sports

AP source: Top Rockies prospect Rodgers expected in majors

Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery
Sports

Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery

Scroll to top
Skip to content