Tony Hawk starts gig as commentator for Vans Park Series

SAN DIEGO (AP) — One of the first things Tony Hawk was looking forward to doing when he arrived in Shanghai for his debut as commentator for the Vans Park Series was to grab a skateboard and do some prep work.

“Skating the courses and connecting with the competitors directly in order to have better insight when the competition actually starts,” Hawk said in an email exchange.

He’ll be at the microphone when Vans Park Series starts its fourth year of competition this weekend, showcasing the world’s best park terrain skateboarders a year before the sport makes its Olympic debut. Hawk will join co-host Chris Cote for the five competitions, which continue in São Paulo, Brazil June 22-23; Montreal July 12-13; Paris Aug. 9-10 and the men’s and women’s championships in Salt Lake City Sept. 6-7.

