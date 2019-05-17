Qatari referee will work CONCACAF Gold Cup

MIAMI (AP) — One of the 16 referees for this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup will be from Qatar, host of the 2022 World Cup.

The Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football said Friday this is part of an agreement in which CONCACAF officials worked at this year’s Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

César Ramos of Mexico was the only CONCACAF referee at the Asian Cup. The Qatari referee at the Gold Cup will be Abdulrahman Al Jassim, who worked four Asian Cup matches.

Three American referees will be at the Gold Cup: Ismail Elfath, Jair Marrufo and Armando Villarreal. Mexico is represented by Adonai Escobedo, Fernando Guerrero and Marco Ortíz.

The Gold Cup is June 15 to July 7 and will be held mostly in the U.S., with games also in Jamaica and Costa Rica.

___

