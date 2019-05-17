Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Osaka withdraws from Rome quarters with right hand injury

ROME (AP) — Top-ranked Naomi Osaka withdrew from her Italian Open quarterfinal due to a right hand injury on Friday.

Osaka was scheduled to meet Kiki Bertens, who advanced to the semifinals via walkover.

It wasn’t immediately clear how serious the injury was, or if it will affect Osaka’s status for the French Open, which starts in nine days.

Osaka won two matches on Thursday after rain a day earlier backed up play.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Slumping Phillies look to end 3-game slide against Rockies

Slumping Phillies look to end 3-game slide against Rockies

1:20 am
AP source: Top Rockies prospect Rodgers expected in majors

AP source: Top Rockies prospect Rodgers expected in majors

4:32 pm
Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery

Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery

11:41 am
Slumping Phillies look to end 3-game slide against Rockies
Sports

Slumping Phillies look to end 3-game slide against Rockies

AP source: Top Rockies prospect Rodgers expected in majors
Sports

AP source: Top Rockies prospect Rodgers expected in majors

Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery
Sports

Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery

Scroll to top
Skip to content