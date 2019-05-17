Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Massimiliano Allegri leaving Juventus at end of season

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus says coach Massimiliano Allegri is leaving the club at the end of the season.

The club says Allegri “will not be on the Juventus bench” next season, adding that Allegri and Juventus president Andrea Agnelli will hold a news conference on Saturday.

Allegri’s contract was due to expire at the end of next season and he had indicated he would remain in place when Juventus clinched a record-extending eighth straight Serie A title last month.

Allegri has been in charge of Juventus for the last five seasons. He led the team to two Champions League finals but Juventus appears frustrated by not being able to win the European trophy.

Juventus was eliminated by Ajax in the quarterfinals of this season’s Champions League.

