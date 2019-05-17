Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Guardiola has ‘trust’ in Man City amid UEFA investigation

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he has “trust” in the club amid UEFA’s investigation into financial misconduct that could result in the Premier League winners getting banned from the Champions League.

Guardiola says he has spoken with City’s executives and “I know exactly what happened, I know exactly what they did, and I trust them a lot.”

City is suspected of breaking rules that monitor commercial income and spending on player transfers and wages. UEFA’s club finance investigators have sent the file on City to the governing body’s judges.

Guardiola says “we are innocent until proven, I’m sorry. I said many times, if we did something wrong and UEFA decide we did something wrong, OK, we will be banned, we will be punished, or whatever they decide. But we are innocent right now.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Slumping Phillies look to end 3-game slide against Rockies

Slumping Phillies look to end 3-game slide against Rockies

1:20 am
AP source: Top Rockies prospect Rodgers expected in majors

AP source: Top Rockies prospect Rodgers expected in majors

4:32 pm
Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery

Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery

11:41 am
Slumping Phillies look to end 3-game slide against Rockies
Sports

Slumping Phillies look to end 3-game slide against Rockies

AP source: Top Rockies prospect Rodgers expected in majors
Sports

AP source: Top Rockies prospect Rodgers expected in majors

Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery
Sports

Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery

Scroll to top
Skip to content