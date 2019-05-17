Guardiola has ‘trust’ in Man City amid UEFA investigation

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he has “trust” in the club amid UEFA’s investigation into financial misconduct that could result in the Premier League winners getting banned from the Champions League.

Guardiola says he has spoken with City’s executives and “I know exactly what happened, I know exactly what they did, and I trust them a lot.”

City is suspected of breaking rules that monitor commercial income and spending on player transfers and wages. UEFA’s club finance investigators have sent the file on City to the governing body’s judges.

Guardiola says “we are innocent until proven, I’m sorry. I said many times, if we did something wrong and UEFA decide we did something wrong, OK, we will be banned, we will be punished, or whatever they decide. But we are innocent right now.”

