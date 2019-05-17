Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Giants activate catcher Buster Posey from concussion list

PHOENIX (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have activated catcher Buster Posey from the seven-day concussion list.

Posey was behind the plate and batted third Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He was hit on the helmet by a foul tip against Cincinnati on May 8 and placed on the injured list after playing against Colorado two days later.

The Giants took a cautious approach with Posey after he went on the concussion list for the second time in two years. He missed seven games due to a concussion in 2017.

Posey has played 32 games this season, hitting .245 with two homers and 13 RBIs.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

