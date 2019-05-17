Dodgers put Kenta Maeda on injured list

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Dodgers put Kenta Maeda on the 10-day injured list after he hurt his left thigh, costing them one of their best starters in May.

Maeda gave up only three hits in 6 2/3 innings of a 2-0 win over the Padres on Wednesday. The right-hander is 5-2 in nine starts with a 3.52 ERA. He hasn’t allowed a run in his last two starts.

The Dodgers called up infielder Matt Beaty and outfielder Kyle Garlick for the start of a series against the Reds on Friday.

Beaty is in his second stint with the Dodgers. He went 2 for 3 in a brief stint last month. The 27-year-old Garlick will make his major league debut.

