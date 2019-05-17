Davidson quits as Blue Jackets president. Are Rangers next?

John Davidson has resigned as Columbus Blue Jackets president of hockey operations after the New York Rangers requested and received permission to talk to him for a similar position.

The Blue Jackets announced Davidson’s departure Friday. He has been long considered the obvious heir apparent to Glen Sather as Rangers president, a move that could become official before the day is out.

Columbus owner John P. McConnell said the possibility of Davidson “returning to his roots in New York, where he spent three decades as a player and broadcaster, is an extraordinary circumstance for him and his family.” Davidson spent parts of eight seasons as a Rangers goaltender and was a TV analyst for them for almost a full decade.

Davidson spent the past seven seasons with the Blue Jackets, helping turn an NHL also-ran into a regular playoff contender.