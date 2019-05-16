Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Titans agree to terms with wide receiver Jalen Tolliver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have added another wide receiver, agreeing to terms with Jalen Tolliver.

The Titans announced the deal Thursday.

Tolliver spent most of last season on Arizona’s practice squad after signing with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas-Monticello. Tolliver was added to the roster for the final four games and played in three with three catches for 37 yards.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Tolliver played four seasons at Arkansas-Monticello where he had 192 receptions for 3,168 yards and 39 touchdowns.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery

Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery

11:41 am
Colorado College e-Sports club on the new frontier for sports

Colorado College e-Sports club on the new frontier for sports

10:24 pm
Chavis lifts Red Sox over Rockies 6-5 in 10 innings

Chavis lifts Red Sox over Rockies 6-5 in 10 innings

10:13 pm
Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery
Sports

Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery

Colorado College e-Sports club on the new frontier for sports
Covering Colorado

Colorado College e-Sports club on the new frontier for sports

Chavis lifts Red Sox over Rockies 6-5 in 10 innings
Sports

Chavis lifts Red Sox over Rockies 6-5 in 10 innings

Scroll to top
Skip to content