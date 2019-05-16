Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Predators, Nashville agree to 30-year arena lease extension

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have agreed to a new 30-year lease deal that will help keep the franchise in Music City through 2049.

The Predators announced the agreement Thursday at a Metro Nashville Sports Authority meeting. The sports authority is expected to vote on the new lease next month.

The new deal will eventually end a Nashville city subsidy costing Metro Nashville approximately $3.5 million a year for arena maintenance and improvements. The Predators will use money from sales and ticket taxes to pay those costs.

Sean Henry, Predators chief executive officer and president, also announced at Thursday’s meeting the Predators plan to spend $350 million in renovations and maintenance to the arena over the next 20 years. The Tennessean reports the first phase of those renovations scheduled for 2021 to add about 1,200 seats and a new press box.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery

Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery

11:41 am
Colorado College e-Sports club on the new frontier for sports

Colorado College e-Sports club on the new frontier for sports

10:24 pm
Chavis lifts Red Sox over Rockies 6-5 in 10 innings

Chavis lifts Red Sox over Rockies 6-5 in 10 innings

10:13 pm
Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery
Sports

Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery

Colorado College e-Sports club on the new frontier for sports
Covering Colorado

Colorado College e-Sports club on the new frontier for sports

Chavis lifts Red Sox over Rockies 6-5 in 10 innings
Sports

Chavis lifts Red Sox over Rockies 6-5 in 10 innings

Scroll to top
Skip to content