Patriots sign LB Jamie Collins, release DL Frank Herron

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Jamie Collins is returning to the New England Patriots.

The Patriots signed the free-agent linebacker Thursday. They also announced the release of defensive lineman Frank Herron.

The 29-year-old Collins was a second-round draft pick by New England in 2013. He became a pivotal part of the Patriots’ defense, appearing in 50 games over four seasons before being traded to the Browns in 2016. He was released by Cleveland in March.

Collins started 16 games for the Browns last season, compiling 104 tackles and four sacks.

Herron was signed by New England as a rookie free agent in 2018 and was released prior to the start of the regular season. He also spent time on the Seahawks’ practice squad.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

