Mexico beats US 2-1 in extra time for CONCACAF U17 title

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Israel Luna scored the tiebreaking goal in the 108th minute, and Mexico beat the United States 2-1 in extra time Thursday night to win its fourth straight CONCACAF Under-17 Championship.

Mexico has won eight CONCACAF Under-17 titles and the U.S. three, in 1983, 1992 and 2011. Costa Rica and Cuba have won one each.

The U.S., Mexico, Canada and Haiti qualified for the Under-17 World Cup by winning their quarterfinals. The tournament will be played in Brazil from Oct. 5-27.

Griffin Yow put the United States ahead in the ninth minute. Gio Reyna passed into the penalty area and the ball was headed by Gianluca Busio to Tayvon Gray, who flicked the ball to Yow for a header at the near post.

Santiago Muñoz tied the score in the 16th with a header that beat goalkeeper Damian Las.

Luna scored from close range following a pass from Bryan Gonzalez.

