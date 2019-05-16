Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Hawaii MMA fighter sentenced to probation for wife’s assault

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii mixed martial arts fighter who pleaded no contest to assaulting his wife, UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich Berdon, has been sentenced to four years’ probation.

Honolulu police arrested Arnold Berdon in November on charges of attempted murder after he was accused of fracturing his wife’s eye socket.

Ostovich Berdon is the higher profile fighter after appearing on a handful of UFC fight cards. She filed for a protective order, alleging her husband punched her repeatedly.

Ostovich Berdon initially canceled a January UFC Fight Night match against Paige VanZant but later decided to go through with it, saying she was healing.

Prosecutors later charged Berdon with assault. He pleaded no contest in March. Court records show the couple’s divorce is pending.

Associated Press

