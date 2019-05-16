Cubs activate C Victor Caratini, sidelined by hand injury

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Chicago Cubs activated backup catcher Victor Caratini off the injury list for the final game of their series against the Reds.

Caratini started at first base Thursday, filling in while Anthony Rizzo got another day to recover from a stiff back.

Caratini broke a bone in his left hand during a swing on April 12 and had surgery three days later to remove the hamate. He played nine games at Triple-A Iowa on a rehabilitation assignment.

Chicago optioned catcher Taylor Davis to Iowa. He went 3 for 15 with a homer in six games with the Cubs.

Associated Press

